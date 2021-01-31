Missing person Lorna Ferguson has been found safe and well and officers have thanked the public for their assistance.

Police issued an urgent appeal for help to trace the vulnerable 71-year-old who had been seen leaving Pilrig Park around 11am yesterday.

Officers released a photograph and CCTV image in an attempt to help find her.

The request was shared numerous times on social media and Lorna was located in East Lothian.

A Police spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh are delighted to report that 71 year old Lorna Ferguson, reported missing earlier from Pilrig Street, Edinburgh has been traced safe and well in the East Lothian area.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to contact us, and those who shared the appeal.”

