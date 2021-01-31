Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross was delighted with the response of his players in yesterday’s 2-0 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice.

Hibs controlled the game from start to finish and took a first-half lead thanks to a superb strike from Darren McGregor then Martin Boyle wrapped things up midway through the second-half. Both goals were set up by new signing Jackson Irvine who has been in fine form since his move to the club.

Ross was particularly pleased with the quality shown in the final third, a feature of Hibs play that has been missing recently.

After the final whistle Ross told Hibs TV: “I’m delighted to win another away fixture and I am delighted with the response of the players.

“I was pleased with the response they provided on Wednesday evening (against Rangers) then that today which was a similar type of performance. They coped with the ugly and fundamental part of the game well.

“Today what we started to show was that quality in the final third. That’s the most we have looked a threat in the final third for a few weeks and because of that we have won the game.

“Our away record is good but what we have achieved this season has been masked in the last few weeks. That’s fair enough at times in terms of the criticism you get but it’s about trying to remain balanced and reminding the players that they have done a lot of good things and they have had to work incredibly hard to get in this position.

“It’s something we will keep trying to improve on and to improve our home record and keep striving to maintaining this points per game ratio that we have got.

“At this stage of the season in Scotland pitches deteriorate and it’s difficult to play the game in a certain way so you have to roll your sleeves up and the players have done that.

“When you do that and keep a clean sheet and defend well you give yourself a chance and attacking wise I thought we looked more potent in the final third today.

“I thought we looked more lively and created more and our two finishes were of a high quality.”

