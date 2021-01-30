Police are urgently trying to trace 71-year-old, Lorna Ferguson who was reported missing this morning.

Officers have released a CCTV image which shows Lorna near Pilrig Street, Edinburgh. They are also checking a reported sighting of Lorna in Portobello Road this afternoon.

Lorna Ferguson was last seen exiting out of Pilrig Park, Edinburgh, around 11am this morning, Saturday 30 January, 2021.

She is white, around 4 ft. 10 inches in height, with a medium build, and short silver hair. She was wearing beige coloured trousers, walking boots and a green Rab puffer jacket. She was walking her dog, a brown coloured cockapoo, with a luminous yellow, extendable lead.

Lorna has dementia and her family is extremely concerned. She has never gone missing before and they just want to know she is safe and well.

Extensive enquiries are under way to locate Lorna, but efforts so face have provide unsuccessful. Officers are checking CCTV footage for any additional information which could assist in the inquiry.

Anyone who has seen or has any knowledge as to Lorna’s whereabouts is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1733.

