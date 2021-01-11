Hibs’ Official Technology Partners tec:agency have teamed up with The Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC) & The Sick Kids Hospital to provide access to watch the team over the course of the rest of the season.

Unfortunately the squad weren’t able to make their annual trip to The Sick Kids Edinburgh hospital over the festive period with the current restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, but the club hope that tec:agency gifting their virtual season passes will go some way to giving kids a lift during a difficult time and ensure kids and families can still catch all the action from Easter Road.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Ross County Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to Ross County in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: A flying HibsÕ striker, Christian Doidge. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The initiative began with Hibs fixture pre-Christmas vs Dundee United and thanks to tec:agency, all home matches for the rest of the season will be streamed within the hospital.

Traiam Rus CEO of tec:agency said: “As official technology partners of Hibernian, we acknowledge the impact of technology upon our daily lives and actions. But, thinking of vulnerable communities and the way they could benefit from the technological advances of the era, we know that even the smallest initiatives can change a moment into a beautiful, maybe even meaningful one.

“That is why we wanted to donate two match passes to the Sick Kids hospital, so that kids and their families can still watch their favourite team.

“We are happy to be able to contribute, even in such a small and modest manner, to the wellbeing of a family in need – because, for us, the valuable thing technology can do nowadays is bring communities together.

Fiona O’Sullivan, Director of Children’s Wellbeing added: “The Hibs players are always fantastic supporters of children and families at the Sick Kids, especially at Christmas time. Things are a little different this year as, due to Covid restrictions, we were sadly unable to have the players visit the wards – something which is always a highlight of our Christmas activities

. “So we would like to say a huge thank you to Hibs for this generous gift and their continued support. Some of the children and young people at the hospital are avid supporters of the team so we know these passes will bring lots of joy.

If you would like to make a donation to support children, young people and families at the Sick Kids, please visit

