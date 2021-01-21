A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with a ‘serious injury’ following a disturbance in a property in Slateford last night.
A significant response was provided by emergency services including a reported three ambulances.
The activity sparked interest on social media.
Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Wednesday, 20 January, officers were called to a property on Slateford Green, Edinburgh, following a report of a disturbance.
“ A 44-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with a serious injury. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”