Jet2 has confirmed that it can take passengers and holidaymakers to 32 sunshine destinations next year from Edinburgh Airport, and flights are on sale now.

There are three new weekly Greek routes to Skiathos, Santorini and Preveza, as well as Izmir, Naples and Thessaloniki.

Flights are also on sale now to the Canaries, Spain, Greece, Turkey and Portugal.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “If all things go to plan with the vaccine, something we hope happens, then we know people will be incredibly excited to get away at the earliest opportunity and enjoy some sun and have that holiday they have been longing for.

“This improved and expanded schedule of 32 sunshine destinations from Jet2.com and Jet2 holidays will offer a range of choices for families looking for that beach holiday, couples looking to visit some of Europe’s most fantastic cities, and friends looking to enjoy the nightlife in some island towns. We hope it provides something to look forward to once we know people can travel safely.”

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said:

“After much uncertainty, the positive news about a vaccine coupled with a real desire to get away, means we are seeing strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to plan and book future holidays. As always, we respond to what our customers are telling us, so we have put Summer 22 on sale from Edinburgh Airport, meaning we’re on sale with our summer programme earlier than ever before.

“With 32 sunshine favourites on sale, the scale of the programme means there is plenty of choice and flexibility for customers and independent travel agents to choose from with our award-winning airline and tour operator. With more good news around the corner, we’re sure that our Summer 22 programme will be a huge hit with local holidaymakers looking to secure a much-needed holiday and give themselves something to look forward to.”

Jet2 planes

Like this: Like Loading...