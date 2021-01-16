Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross hasn’t ruled out further activity in the transfer market after completing the signing of Chris Cadden yesterday, adding to Jackson Irvine joining the club earlier in the week.

At yesterday’s pre-match press conference ahead of today’s visit of Kilmarnock Ross was asked whether Hibs would be conducting more business he responded: “Potentially, it might be a little bit dependent on movement the other way and I can’t say for certain but I would anticipate there may be some shuffling of the squad still between now and the end of the month.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St Johnstone. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ forward, Martin Boyle, shields the ball from St Johnstone defender, Scott Tanser. Credit: Ian Jacobs

“The two players coming in (Jackson Irvine and Chris Cadden) are quite dynamic and are really good additions and both have experience playing at a good level. For us to make two additions of that sort is encouraging for us.”

Ross confirmed that both would be in contention to feature against Kilmarnock and provided an update on his squad:

He continued: “Martin Boyle (pictured) is back available, obviously he missed Monday evening, Joe Newell is a doubt at the moment. He has a groin problem. It’s nothing too serious and hopefully he will be back training early next week. Ofir Marciano is still not available.

“Jackson (Irvine) has trained with us this week. He’s looked good. Obviously he has had the benefit of training with Oldham for a period recently which has helped get him to the levels he is at and he will be included in our squad for tomorrow which is a boost for us.

“It’s about trying to strengthen and improve us and give more depth to the group.”

