Hibs’ full-back Tom James has joined Salford City on loan until the end of the 2020-21 campaign, having spent the first half of the season at Wigan Athletic.

Born in Wales, James started his career with Cardiff City from a young age and made his professional debut in the Premier League in May 2014 against Chelsea.

Betfred Scottish League Cup – Hibernian v Alloa. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 20/07/2019. Pic shows: during the first half as Hibs play host to Alloa in the Betfred League Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh Credit: Alamy/Ian Jacobs

In January 2017 the 24-year-old joined Yeovil Town and spent two-and-a-half years at Huish Park, racking up nearly 100 appearances.

Paul Heckingbottom secured his signature for Hibs in the summer of 2019, but after a promising start he dropped out of the first team reckoning and with opportunities limited he joined The Latics on loan last September and has scored four goals in 24 appearances in 2020-21.

Salford manager Richie Wellens commented: “Tom’s a very good footballer, composed, technically very good and that’s what I think he will bring to the team.

“I’ve been aware of him for three or four years now. I tried to sign him when he was leaving Yeovil but he agreed to join West Brom, that fell through but I kept tabs on his progress, he moved to Hibs and has been on loan at Wigan.

“We’ve brought him in as a right back but we’re very aware that he can play as effectively on the left if required too. The two signings we’ve made – Robbie Gotts can play in three or four positions and Tom who’s played right back, he covered at centre-back at the weekend – they can cover multiple positions which is something we’ve needed.”

Like this: Like Loading...