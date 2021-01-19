Do you know who is stealing bikes or selling them?

You can contact the independent charity #CrimeStoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form here.

Crimestoppers are not the police, they are an independent charity working to help communities

Information can be given anonymously and callers anonymity is 100% guaranteed.

Crimestoppers are not interested in who you are, only what you know so the more detail you provide the better.

Nobody will know you have passed on information.

Your computer and mobile phone IP addresses cannot be tracked or saved. It’s completely anonymous.

Crimestoppers pay cash rewards of up to £1,000

If the information you give us leads to an arrest or is of significant use you will be rewarded.

See Crimestoppers’ ‘Rewards for information’ page for full details.

