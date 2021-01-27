Historic Environment Scotland has granted over £1.9 million funding to 40 organisations to support recovery from the pandemic in the historic environment sector.

This includes funding of £240,000 for the A-listed Queen’s Hall for internal alterations to allow physical distancing and safety measures.

Out of the Blue Arts and Education Trust which creates space and community for artists at the Drill Hall on Dalmeny Street has been granted funding of £53,351.

In August 2019 at Out of the Blue PHOTO The Edinburgh Reporter

A-listed Cockenzie House and Gardens in East Lothian has also been awarded £12,112 to cover repairs which will ensure continued public access to the building which is a vibrant community hub offering studios for small business and artists and delivers a range of heritage and community projects within the grounds.

Other recipients include Duart Castle which received £17,625 to help plan for putting a one-way system in before the next visitor season.

The Historic Environment Recovery Fund was launched in October with two separate funding streams. The second stream will help organisations protect jobs, skills training posts and help adapt to ongoing impacts of coronavirus. This includes funding of £25,000 for the Scottish Lime Centre in Fife which provides advice, training and practical experience for the repair and conservation of Scotland’s traditional and historic buildings.

Alex Paterson, Chief Executive at HES, said: “From museums in the Highlands to historic venues and buildings in central Scotland and the Borders, we are pleased to support a diverse range of projects the length and breadth of Scotland as part of the Historic Environment Recovery Fund. By helping to protect jobs, reopen historic sites and maintaining investment in traditional skills training and apprenticeships, we hope to support the wider recovery of the sector and Scotland’s economy.

“While historic sites and visitor attractions have been impacted by the closure of sites throughout the 2020 visitor season and the loss of revenue, other organisations in the sector have also had to adapt the way in which they carry out their work, put crucial traditional skills training and educational activities on hold and look at new ways to generate income, and we hope that this funding will allow the recipients to prepare for the future.

“The historic environment sector provides countless benefits to local communities – including providing jobs and generating tourism spend – and it is vital that we support these organisations and ensure their important work can continue as we face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and seek to harness opportunities ahead.”

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Scotland is internationally renowned for the quality and diversity of its historic environment. Our historic environment plays a crucial role in defining who we are as a nation, supporting wellbeing and sustainability within communities and promoting a positive image of Scotland across the world.

“I am pleased that a wide range of projects will benefit from Scottish Government funding as part of the Historic Environment Recovery Fund. The support delivered through this fund will safeguard our shared heritage for future generations, protect jobs and help to strengthen Scotland’s wider economic recovery.”

The projects which have been awarded funding are:

Archaeology Scotland – £72,000

Ardnamurchan Lighthouse Trust Ltd – £27,171

Bannockburn House Trust – £27,282

Braemar Community Limited – £30,620

Castle Roy Trust SCIO – £11,248

Cawdor Castle Ltd – £100,528

Clan Mackenzie Charitable Trust – £24,400

Cockenzie House and Gardens – £12,112

Collective – £47,988

Dr Coralie Mills, Dendrochronicle – £14,998

Duart Castle Partnership – £17,625

Eden Court Highlands – £59,364

Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust – £19,815

Fife Historic Buildings Trust – £83,914

Finlaggan Trust – £8,347

Friends of Dundonald Castle SCIO – £39,575

Friends of Kilbride – £68,509

Glasgow Women’s Library – £30,000

Govan Heritage Trust SCIO – £39,905

Hopetoun House Preservation Trust – £71,355

King’s Theatre Kirkcaldy Limited – £87,000

Maryhill Burgh Halls Trust – £18,985

Northlight Heritage – £14,916

Open Past – £12,575

Out of the Blue Arts and Education Trust – £53,351

Raasay House Community Company – £15,782

Scottish Lime Centre Trust – £25,000

Scottish Railway Preservation Society – £158,654

Shetland Amenity Trust – £73,743

Skaill House – £30,000

Smart History – £12,500

Stonehaven Recreation Grounds – £92,069

The Abbotsford Trust – £48,730

The John Rae Society – £17,107

The Moray Society/Elgin Museum – £8,720

The Queen’s Hall (Edinburgh) Ltd – £240,000

The Ridge SCIO – £24,418

The Strathspey Railway Company – £57,700

The Swan Trust – £17,800

Traquair House Charitable Trust – £30,104

Wanlockhead Museum Trust – £70,328

