Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross admits that his team have been ‘patchy’ since Boxing Day but he is confident that they have the capability to get there consistency back.

Hibs face champions’ elect Rangers tonight at Easter Road and Ross accepts that they fell short in their second-half performance against St Johnstone in the Betfred Cup semi-final on Saturday but he believes to rectify that is on the pitch.

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship – Hibernian v Rangers. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 20/12/2019. Pic shows: Rangers’ forward, Jermain Defoe, fires home the visitors 3rd goal as Hibs go down 0-3 to Rangers at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Ross told Sky Sports: “You have to gather yourself and be ready to go again but equally I don’t think you can be dismissive as a collective of anything you feel that you have fell short in.

“I keep saying it’s a collective, me and the players and staff as well and the good thing is that I have that type of communication with the players regularly.

“It’s not like there is a knee jerk reaction all of a sudden, speaking a lot more but I think there were things we had to address. The fact that we had been good in the game and then to fall off the cliff if you like in terms of our level of performance.

“And that’s probably been the little bit of concern for us. Post probably Boxing Day when we played Rangers and since then we have not been great in face of adversity within games and that’s something we need to get back to being better at.

“You speak to the players and find out their thoughts and where they are at and I think if you have a common consensus about where you are falling short and that’s the starting point and the only way you can really rectify it is very simple, by the level of performance you produce on the park.

“It’s not panic stations or crisis meetings it just being really honest about the fact that since Boxing Day which is not that long ago but we have had a lot of games and we have been patchy and we’ve been patchy within games as well.

“We certainly have got the capabilities to get back to that consistency within games and from game to game as well.

“We can talk as much as we want within the confides of the training ground or publicly, it’s ultimately what we do on the pitch that will improve it.”

Like this: Like Loading...