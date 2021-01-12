Hibs fans have taken to social media in support of former defender Sol Bamba who has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Photo Cardiff City FC Twitter

The news was broken on current club Cardiff City’s website in a statement which reads: “ We are saddened to inform supporters that Sol Bamba has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“With the close support of the Club’s medical team, Sol has immediately started a course of chemotherapy treatment.

“Universally admired by teammates, staff and supporters in the Welsh capital, Sol has begun his battle in typically positive spirits and will continue to be an integral part of the Bluebirds family. During treatment, Sol will support his teammates at matches and our younger players within the Academy, with whom he will continue his coaching development.

“All future updates on Sol’s progress will be provided only via official Club channels. While we request privacy for him and his family at this time, messages of support to be passed on to Sol may be sent to club@cardiffcityfc.co.uk.

“We are all with you, Sol.”

Hibs retweeted Cardiff’s tweet adding ‘Sending all our love and support to Sol’.

Sol progressed through the youth ranks of Paris Saint-Germain before spending five years in Scotland initially at Dunfermline and then Hibs.

He made his debut in September 2008 in a 2-1 win over Dundee United but was shown a red card that day.

In total he played 80 times for Hibs scoring four goals.

Born in Paris but to Ivorian parents he chose to play for the Ivory Coast and won his first cap at full international level in a friendly against Israel in November 2008, under coach Sven-Goran Eriksson. He later made second appearance in a friendly match against Turkey. Although he was born in France, Bamba represents his parent’s homeland of Ivory Coast.

On 29th March 2009, Bamba made his competitive debut in a 5-0 win against Malawi, a 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Throughout his time at Hibs, Bamba became a regular in the national side, competing in both the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He also scored his first international goal in a friendly against Rwanda as part of the team’s preparations for the 2010 African Cup.

In January 2011, he moved to English football as he re-united with former Ivory Coast boss Eriksson in the Championship with Leicester.

