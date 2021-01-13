Presenting for the first time at ‘Collect’, the international art fair for contemporary craft and design, world-leading tapestry studio Dovecot will showcase tapestries and hand-crafted rugs created with contemporary artists including a landmark new piece with Scottish artist Jock McFadyen.

Dovecot will join over 30 international galleries at the prestigious event run by the Crafts Council, which is being hosted online for the first time in partnership with Artsy. Providing the opportunity to connect virtually with the fair, Dovecot are curating an online exhibition of works available to purchase.

Jock McFadyen at Dovecot Studios3 (Image Mike Wilkinson Photography) and Jock McFadyen‘s ‘Mallaig 2021’

To bring an element of live action to the event, Dovecot will create one of the artworks during the fair. Inspired by a painting by Jock McFadyen titled ‘Mallaig 2 2018’, Dovecot weavers will design and make a gun-tufted rug to capture the intense inky blue nightscape depicted in the work through expert colour blending and attention to complex undertones.

Throughout ‘Collect’ virtual visitors will be able to see the behind-the-scenes creation of this rug in the Edinburgh Studios, with the opportunity to purchase the completed work.

Barbara Rae Dovecot Studios ‘Collect 2021’ and ‘Peel Sound Ice’ in progress (Images Dovecot Studios)

Further demonstrating the work of Dovecot weavers, the curated online exhibition will include ‘Peel Sound Ice 2019’, a tapestry made in collaboration with Barbara Rae RA RSA and ‘Grangemouth at Night Smoke and Lights 2014’, a rug created with Kurt Jackson. Both of these artworks reflect a visual response to the effects of climate change.

The selection also celebrates pop art and further artistic collaboration. A tapestry with Sir Peter Blake demonstrates familiar pop motifs, while a large-scale rug with Scottish artist Jim Lambie pulsates with colour and form. The role of the weaver as designer is also a key theme, with several artworks designed and woven by the Dovecot team including smaller-scale tapestries by Master Weaver Naomi Robertson and Weavers Emma Jo Webster and Ben Hymers.

Ben Hymers and Naomi Robertson, and Celia Joicey, Director Dovecot Studios – (Dovecot Studios and Mike Wilkinson Photography)

Celia Joicey, Director at Dovecot says, “Dovecot is delighted to be showing at ‘Collect 2021’ alongside internationally recognised art and design galleries. We are seizing the opportunity to engage with people online and to show the work of the tapestry studio alongside the best in contemporary art, craft and design.

With an exciting new piece with leading artist Jock McFadyen, and a curated selection of tapestries and hand-crafted rugs with artists such as Sir Peter Blake, Barbara Rae, and Liz Rideal, we are excited to showcase the work of the Studios as part of this prestigious platform.”

Dovecot Studios x Collect 2021

26 February – 2 March 2021

ONLINE ONLY

