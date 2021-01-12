Public Health Scotland has an interactive map showing the level of Covid-19 cases in your particular neighbourhood in Scotland.



It shows areas in Edinburgh named in the same way as they are on any Scottish Government data set. The areas are different sizes as they are also based on population.

Just put your postcode in here to find out which of these district names relates to your home address, and get details of the number of cases near you.

The areas where the incidence of Covid-19 is over 400 per 100,000 population are shown in the darkest purple. There are a few white areas in the capital where the virus is deemed to be suppressed.

In Scotland at today’s date the 7 day positive rate per 100,000 is just under 300.

