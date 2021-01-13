The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced at Holyrood by the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon just ahead of First Minister’s Questions.
The First Minister has notified parliament of a tightening of restrictions in light of the precarious and serious position that the country is now in.
These new restrictions which come into effect from Saturday include:
The operation of Click and Collect services will be limited to essential businesses only with staggered appointments offered, there will be restrictions on takeaways who must not allow any customers to go inside their premises – and they must offer any takeaways from a doorway or serving hatch. The First Minister acknowledged that some businesses had already suspended Click and Collect services.
In all areas of Scotland it will from Saturday be illegal to drink alcohol outside.
There is an obligation on employers to allow their employees to work from home – this is a legal obligation along with statutory guidance now in place.
There are changes to those who may work inside other people’s homes and the government has tightened the apparent loophole on anyone leaving their home. The First Minister explained that everyone must stick to the rules and the spirit of them. She also laid out that everyone who leaves their home must not either leave or stay away from home unless it is for an essential purpose.
The statistics in Scotland as at 13 January 2021 are shown below (some figures will not be available until 2pm today and will be added to the update tomorrow).
|Date
|Newly reported cases
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate
|Newly reported deaths
|Intensive Care patients with confirmed Covid-19
|People in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of cases of Covid-19
|Number of first vaccinations
|13 January 2021
|1,949
|10.2%
|79
|134
|1,794
|191,965
|12 January 2021
|1,875
|214
|12.0%
|54
|133
|1,717
|175,942
|11 January 2021
|1,782
|194
|17,730
|11.5%
|1
|126
|1,664
|151,548
|163,377
|10 January 2021
|1,877
|20,968
|10.0%
|3
|123
|1,598
|149,766
|9 January 2021
|1,865
|26,352
|8.7%
|93
|109
|1,596
|147,889
|8 January 2021
|2,309
|237
|31,444
|8.1%
|93
|102
|1,530
|146,024
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|6 January 2021
|2.039
|164
|21,101
|10.5%
|68
|95
|1,384
|141,066
|5 January 2021
|2,529
|322
|18,336
|14.8%
|11
|93
|1,347
|139,027
|around 100,000
|4 January 2021
|1,905
|13,810
|15.0%
|3 January 2021
|2,464
|17,328
|15.2%
|134,593
|2 January 2021
|2,137
|21,451
|10.8%
|1 January 2021
|2,539
|28,313
|9.7%
|31 December 2020
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|30 December 2020
|2,045
|19,722
|11.3%
|43
|69
|1,133
|29 December 2020
|1,895
|14,179
|14.4%
|7
|65
|1,092
|28 December 2020
|967
|8,819
|12.2%
|27 December 2020
|92,188
|24 December 2020
|1,314
|27,872
|5.3%
|43
|56
|1,008
|23 December 2020
|1,190
|47
|56
|1,025
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
As at 13 January 5,102 deaths have been recorded of people who have tested positive.
According to the National Records of Scotland figures issued on Wednesday 7,074 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate – up to 10 January 2021.
