The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced by the First Minister at a daily media briefing where she was joined by Chief Constable of Police Scotland, Iain Livingstone and the National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch.
Earlier today The Scottish Government announced plans to require passengers arriving into Scotland to have a negative Covid-19 test around 72 hours before they travel. More details here.
The Modern vaccine is apparently on the point of being approved by Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) having been approved in Europe a couple of days ago.
The statistics in Scotland as at 8 January 2021 are shown below with some historic figures for comparison purposes. Today the number of people in hospital has exceeded any figures from last year.
|Date
|Newly reported cases
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate
|Newly reported deaths
|Intensive Care patients with confirmed Covid-19
|People in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of cases of Covid-19
|Number of first vaccinations
|8 January 2021
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|6 January 2021
|2.039
|164
|21,101
|10.5%
|68
|95
|1,384
|141,066
|5 January 2021
|2,529
|322
|18,336
|14.8%
|11
|93
|1,347
|139,027
|around 100,000
|4 January 2021
|1,905
|13,810
|15.0%
|3 January 2021
|2,464
|17,328
|15.2%
|134,593
|2 January 2021
|2,137
|21,451
|10.8%
|1 January 2021
|2,539
|28,313
|9.7%
|31 December 2020
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|30 December 2020
|2,045
|19,722
|11.3%
|43
|69
|1,133
|29 December 2020
|1,895
|14,179
|14.4%
|7
|65
|1,092
|28 December 2020
|967
|8,819
|12.2%
|27 December 2020
|92,188
|24 December 2020
|1,314
|27,872
|5.3%
|43
|56
|1,008
|23 December 2020
|1,190
|47
|56
|1,025
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
As at 8 January 4,779 deaths have been recorded of people who have tested positive.
According to the National Records of Scotland figures issued on Wednesday 6,686 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate – up to 3 January 2021.
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.