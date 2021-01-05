Coronavirus – today’s figures

The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced by the First Minister at her first Daily Briefing of 2021 from St Andrew’s House.

Parliament was recalled on Monday, when the First Minister made a statement to MSPs following a morning meeting of the Scottish Cabinet. Ms Sturgeon announced a new national lockdown making it illegal for anyone to leave their home without a good reason. #StayAtHome is the new clear message.

The new rules also mean that only two people from different households may meet outdoors. Children under 12 are not included in that calculation.

The basic figures in Scotland as at 5 January 2021 are shown below with updates of newly released numbers to cover the holiday period.

The First Minister said this is a more serious situation now than at any time since Spring 2020. Cases are rising more steeply and rapidly, and she is concerned about pressure on the NHS. The difference now is that vaccines have been approved allowing a way out of the pandemic. Over 100,000 people have now been vaccinated in Scotland and Ms Sturgeon says that she expects 2.5 million people to be vaccinated by early May which would include everyone over 50 and those under 50 with underlying health risks. This would meet the priority list set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

There are some figures missing from today’s chart which will be added in when we get them later, but there are 322 cases reported in Lothian today.

Date Newly reported cases New positive tests Test positivity rate Newly reported deaths Intensive Care patients with confirmed Covid-19 People in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 Total number of cases of Covid-19 Number of first vaccinations 5 January 2021 4 January 2021 1,905 13,810 15.0% 3 January 2021 2,464 17,328 15.2% 134,593 2 January 2021 2,137 21,451 10.8% 1 January 2021 2,539 28,313 9.7% 31 December 2020 2,622 28,295 10.1% 68 70 1,174 30 December 2020 2,045 19,722 11.3% 43 69 1,133 29 December 2020 1,895 14,179 14.4% 7 65 1,092 28 December 2020 967 8,819 12.2% 27 December 2020 92,188 24 December 2020 1,314 27,872 5.3% 43 56 1,008 23 December 2020 1,190 47 56 1,025 16 December 2020 689 5.9% 38 49 1,031 18,644

As at 30 December 2020 the total number of positive cases was 127,453 and the total number of deaths where Covid-19 has been confirmed now totals 4,578.

As at 20 December 2020, a total of 6,298 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Wednesday This figure is calculated on a wider definition of deaths relating to Covid-19 than the daily figure reported by The Scottish Government. This figure will not be updated until next week.

You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here.

Permissible reasons for leaving home

Although you can leave home for the purposes listed below, you should stay as close to home as possible. The government advises you to shop online or use local shops and services wherever you can. It is suggested that you travel no further than you need to reach to a safe, non-crowded place to exercise in a socially distanced way. The government also explains that to minimise the risk of spread of coronavirus it is crucial that we all avoid unnecessary travel. The stay at home message is now legally enforceable.

Examples of reasonable excuses to go out:

for work or an activity associated with seeking employment, or to provide voluntary or charitable services, but only where that cannot be done from your home.

for education including, school, college, university or other essential purposes connected with a course of study.

for essential shopping, including essential shopping for a vulnerable person. You should use online shopping or shops and other services in your immediate area wherever you can.

to obtain or deposit money, where it is not possible to do so from home.

for healthcare, including Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

for childcare or support services for parents or expectant parents.

for essential services, including services of a charitable or voluntary nature such as food banks, alcohol or drug support services.

to access public services where it is not possible to do so, including from home: services provided to victims (such as victims of crime), social-care services, accessing day care centres, services provided by the Department for Work and Pensions, services provided to victims (including victims of crime), asylum and immigration services and interviews, waste or recycling services,

to provide care, assistance, support to or respite for a vulnerable person

to provide or receive emergency assistance.

to participate in or facilitate shared parenting.

to visit a person in an extended household.

to meet a legal obligation including satisfying bail conditions, to participate in legal proceedings, to comply with a court mandate in terms of sentence imposed or to register a birth.

for attendanceat court including a remote jury centre, an inquiry, a children’s hearing, tribunal proceedings or to resolve a dispute via Alternative Dispute Resolution.

for essential animal welfare reasons, such as exercising or feeding a horse or going to a vet.

local outdoor recreation, sport or exercise, walking, cycling, golf, or running that starts and finishes at the same place (which can be up to 5 miles from the boundary of your local authority area) as long as you abide by the rules on meeting other households

to attend a marriage ceremony or registration of a civil partnership.

to attend a funeral or for compassionate reasons which relate to the end of a person’s life. This includes gatherings related to the scattering or interring of ashes, a stone setting ceremony and other similar commemorative events.

if you are a minister of religion or worship leader, for the purposes of leading an act of worship (broadcast or online), conducting a marriage or civil partnership ceremony or a funeral.

to donate blood.

for activities in connection with moving home (including viewing a property), or for activities in connection with the maintenance, purchase, sale, letting, or rental of residential property that the person owns or is otherwise responsible for. Travelling for the purposes of undertaking essential work on a property other than your main residence should not be used as a pretext for a holiday. You should not stay longer than for the length of time required to undertake the necessary work.

to avoid injury, illness or to escape a risk of harm.

for those involved in professional sports, for training, coaching or competing in an event.

to visit a person receiving treatment in a hospital, staying in a hospice or care home, or to accompany a person to a medical appointment.

to register or vote in a Scottish or UK Parliament, Local Government or overseas election or by-election, including on behalf of someone else by proxy

to visit a person detained in prison, young offenders institute, remand centre, secure accommodation or other place of detention.

Meeting outdoors

You can only meet people from another household outdoors and in indoor public spaces for certain reasons, such as for work, to join your extended household, for sport, exercise, social interaction or to provide care and support for a vulnerable person. This can include providing emotional support for someone whose wellbeing is at risk, including for those who are isolated because of disability or a caring situation. Read Coronavirus (COVID-19): advice for unpaid carers

Up to 2 people from 2 separate households can meet outdoors for sport, exercise or social interaction.

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people permitted to gather outdoors.

Children under 12 do not need to maintain physical distance from others indoors or outdoors.

The members of an individual or extended household can meet outdoors for sport, exercise or social interaction.

Those at a higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus (including those who had been shielding, people 70 and over, people who are pregnant and people with an underlying medical condition) should strictly follow the physical distancing guidance.

