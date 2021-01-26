The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.
The statistics in Scotland as at 26 January 2021 are shown below and show a slight increase in the number of cases and test positivity from yesterday. The number of people who received their first dose of vaccine yesterday was 22,948 which is a long way from the daily number the government promises by the end of February when they say they will be vaccinating 400,000 people per week.
The First Minister will address parliament this afternoon but little is expected to change at this point. Letters should be posted out this week to those in the over 70 age bracket who are now to be called for their first dose of the vaccination.
As at 26 January 2021 5,796 deaths have been recorded of people who have tested positive, but there is the usual caveat on the number of deaths over the weekend when registry offices are closed. The deaths of 81 people have been recorded since Friday.
|Date
|Newly reported cases
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate
|Newly reported deaths
|Intensive Care patients with confirmed Covid-19
|People in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of cases of Covid-19
|Number of first vaccinations
|26 January 2021
|1.049
|96
|13,819
|9.0%
|87
|149
|2,010
|174,002
|437,900
|25 January 2021
|752
|83
|10.326
|8.6%
|4
|151
|2,016
|172,953
|415,402
|24 January 2021
|1,195
|111
|19,339
|7.4%
|1
|157
|2,011
|172,201
|404,038
|23 January 2021
|1.307
|155
|20,393
|9.3%
|76
|159
|2,085
|171,006
|380,667
|22 January 2021
|1,480
|166
|6.9%
|71
|161
|2,053
|169,699
|358,454
|21 January 2021
|1,636
|182
|27,873
|7%
|89
|161
|2,004
|168,219
|334,871
|20 January 2021
|1,656
|151
|25,476
|7.5%
|92
|156
|2.003
|166,583
|309,909
|19 January 2021
|1,165
|142
|13,193
|11.1%
|71
|150
|1,989
|164,927
|284,582
|18 January 2021
|1,429
|178
|12.3%
|0
|146
|1,959
|163,762
|264,991
|17 January 2021
|1,341
|123
|16,256
|9.5%
|0
|147
|1,918
|162,333
|(224,840)
|16 January 2021
|1,753
|169
|24,314
|8.4%
|78
|145
|1,863
|160,992
|(224,840)
|15 January 2021
|2,160
|262
|7.5%
|61
|141
|1,860
|159,239
|224,840
|14 January 2021
|1,707
|177
|8.3%
|64
|142
|1,829
|157,079
|208,207
|13 January 2021
|1,949
|23,432
|10.2%
|79
|134
|1,794
|155,372
|191,965
|12 January 2021
|1,875
|214
|12.0%
|54
|133
|1,717
|175,942
|11 January 2021
|1,782
|194
|17,730
|11.5%
|1
|126
|1,664
|151,548
|163,377
|10 January 2021
|1,877
|20,968
|10.0%
|3
|123
|1,598
|149,766
|9 January 2021
|1,865
|26,352
|8.7%
|93
|109
|1,596
|147,889
|8 January 2021
|2,309
|237
|31,444
|8.1%
|93
|102
|1,530
|146,024
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|6 January 2021
|2.039
|164
|21,101
|10.5%
|68
|95
|1,384
|141,066
|5 January 2021
|2,529
|322
|18,336
|14.8%
|11
|93
|1,347
|139,027
|around 100,000
|4 January 2021
|1,905
|13,810
|15.0%
|3 January 2021
|2,464
|17,328
|15.2%
|134,593
|2 January 2021
|2,137
|21,451
|10.8%
|1 January 2021
|2,539
|28,313
|9.7%
|31 December 2020
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|30 December 2020
|2,045
|19,722
|11.3%
|43
|69
|1,133
|29 December 2020
|1,895
|14,179
|14.4%
|7
|65
|1,092
|28 December 2020
|967
|8,819
|12.2%
|27 December 2020
|92,188
|24 December 2020
|1,314
|27,872
|5.3%
|43
|56
|1,008
|23 December 2020
|1,190
|47
|56
|1,025
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
According to the National Records of Scotland figures issued on Wednesday 7,448 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate – up to 17 January 2021.
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.