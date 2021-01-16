BIG WOWIE! BURNS NIGHT COMEDY CEILIDH

Monday 25 January 2021

8pm – 10pm GMT FREE

Admission is free. Donations are welcome and will support the artists and venue.

Big Wowie! Comedy celebrates Burns Night 2021 with a Comedy Ceilidh on Monday 25th January 2021, in ongoing association with Grow (as part of their ‘Grow at Home’ series of interactive online events designed to help people stay connected during the pandemic).

The interactive event is designed to encourage connectivity and engagement from home, with a combination of

pre-recorded video and live interactive performance. Hosted by Nathan Lang, with a monthly rotating cast of character comedians including Tatiana Apraxine, Annie Bashford, Andy Duncan, Rob Duncan, Neil Frost, Josh Glanc, Dan Lees, Nina

Smith, Ben Whitehead & Hanna Winter. Each month also welcomes special guest comedians.

Creator of Big Wowie! Nathan Lang says: “I married into a Glaswegian family and I’m constantly reminded of Scottish tradition and laughed at for my attempts to participate in it. So I’ve chosen to do something different with Big Wowie! this month to mark the first time we have to celebrate Burns Night at home. We’ll take all the traditional elements of a Burns Night ceilidh and play with the absurdity of celebrating them remotely – pipers, Highland dancing, whisky, haggis and poetry, all with a

virtual twist. Our regular acts formed as a collective during first UK lockdown to create new characters and a huge library of video comedy.

“We’ve found an excellent cabaret format that could only work online and couldn’t be easier to attend – for free, and from the safety and comfort of your own home. We encourage those who want to get involved with our acts to attend on Zoom, and

for those who want the view-only experience to stream live on YouTube, Facebook or Twitch. So get out the kilts and the malt for a riotous romp and a pure dead irreverent spin on the traditional Burns Night ceilidh.”

Performers are Aimee Cooper, Neil Foster, Dan Lees, Stefania Lucari, Nina Smith & Ben Whitehead.Hosted by Nathan Lang.

Big Wowie! was created by Nathan Lang, former host of experimental comedy night Lost Cabaret, and half of sketch duo Jon & Nath. Our philosophy is to promote comedy, creativity and community in a safe, inclusive atmosphere that connects people and supports local charities. Our pro comedy cabaret showcases wild and offbeat characters, clowning, sketch, music, physical comedy and the downright bizarre. Over the last three years with Grow Hackney we have raised funds and awareness for Hackney Winter Night Shelter, supporting the local homeless community. We celebrate playful, fun and joyful comedy, for the health and wellbeing of all.

Grow is an independent and self-organised eco-system of studios and a creative space with bars and kitchen, created out of an old sausage factory by the River Lea in Hackney Wick. It operates as an experiment in ethical and sustainable business. Grow

works in partnership with artists, musicians, DJ’s and community groups to host a diverse programme of events, including live jazz, open deck reggae, workshops and talks, fundraisers and art/film festivals. Grow pays London Living Wage, uses eco-electricity and is free entry wherever possible. From the bar, expect a range of locally and ethically sourced craft and organic drinks and a seasonal menu from the kitchen.www.growhackney.co.uk

PARTICIPATE : Register here on Zoom – http://bit.ly/3nkZXxf

WATCH ONLY: Stream live on these channels

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi1jLUg-Jd5uCsNyOv_556Q

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/GrowHackney

Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/growhackney

Supported by Arts Council England.

