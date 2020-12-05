A woman has been taken to hospital after a car being driven on the Edinburgh City Bypass collided with a tree.

The crash took place around 3pm this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene and lanes were restricted in the area.

Traffic was warned to travel slowly on approach to where the crash happened.

The incident has now been cleared and traffic is running as normal.

An investigation has started to establish the cause of the crash.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3pm on Saturday police received a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on the A720 Baberton junction.

“Emergency services attended and one woman has been taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.

