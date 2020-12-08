Three Edinburgh based players have been listed in the SPFL Team of the Week, with one named as ‘Star Player’.

Hibs’ winger Martin Boyle was named after an outstanding performance including the opening goal in the team’s 3-0 away victory over Motherwell.

Hearts midfielder Jamie Walker was also named following his double in the club’s 2-0 win against Morton in Greenock.

Edinburgh City was named as this week’s ‘Star Man’ after scoring a hat trick in City’s 5-2 win over Albion Rovers.

Former Hibs’ fans favourite Marvin Bartley also made the team after scoring his team’s second goal against Dundee United.

The team was selected by BBC Scotland presenter Craig Fowler who host A View from the Terrace.

The full team is as follows: Josh Rae (Peterhead), James Tavernier (Rangers), Joe Shaughnessy (St Mirren), Jamie McCart (St Johnstone), Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City), Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Marvin Bartley (Livingston) Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT, Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) David Galt (Queen’s Park), Jack Hamilton (East Fife)

Like this: Like Loading...