A five-bedroom detached villa within easy reach of the Scottish capital is on the market for the equivalent price of a one-bedroom flat in Edinburgh.

14 miles from the capital’s city centre – the Fullarton at Uphall Station Village, West Lothian is boasting around three times more floor space than a central Edinburgh apartment.

At 1619 square-feet the Fullarton is on the market for £334,500 featuring an open-plan kitchen/diner, ensuite and a garage.

Dundas Estates’ Fullarton has been compared to a second floor one-bedroom apartment on Cumberland Street in Edinburgh’s city centre, with the flat offering around 60 square metres of floor space at £325,000.

Uphall Station Village Sales Negotiator, Janice Gemmell, said: “Plot 265 offers a tremendous amount of space for families with five really good sized bedrooms in the property. The home has been of particular interest to those looking for more space than what they would expect to get in the city.

“It is perfect for professionals looking to commute into the city for work, and we would urge anyone who is interested in the property to enquire as we anticipate this value-for-money home to be off the market soon.”

Uphall Station Village is situated just 15-minutes outside Edinburgh, and boasts a regular train service for commuters.

There are also a number of primary and secondary schools in the local area, while the development is also surrounded by woodlands and countryside.

Pumpherston Golf Course is just a 10-minute walk away with other leisure activities nearby.

Buyers at Uphall Station Village can also benefit from the community hub, an exclusive space to residents with flexible use, from parent and toddler groups to exercise classes.

Uphall Station Village is a small, family-friendly community near Livingston which boasts a quiet neighbourhood and connectivity with nearby towns, cities and countryside.

The Dundas development, consisting a total of 266 homes, launched from two Eileen Kesson designed showhomes in spring 2018.

Dundas Estates is a multi-award winning, friendly and independent homebuilder which creates homes that make people feel great. It is proudly independent and Scottish-owned, with a track record of building well-designed homes.

The developer is focused on building welcoming, integrated communities, and making the journey of buying a home more straightforward, inspiring and fun.

To learn more about its Uphall Station Village development, call 0345 853 5007 or visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk/uphall-station-village-development-overview

Like this: Like Loading...