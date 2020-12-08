The Hibs’ family have said ‘Thank You NHS’, with their first donation of £20,000 to the Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation with the money being used to care for the carers.

The cash, the first donation the club will make during the season to the Foundation, has been raised through a mixture of activities, including:

Profits from logo application to our home and away kits.

Donations from each fan cut-out at Easter Road Stadium.

Auction of our first NHS home shirt.

Donation from Hibernian face masks.

More fund-raising activities are taking place and planned through the club’s positive partnership with the Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation, which is the charity linked to NHS Lothian.

Following discussions with the charity and Hibernian, it was agreed that the funds raised would be used to support projects designed to help the hard-pressed NHS heroes who have worked tirelessly through both waves of the coronavirus pandemic, from providing quiet spaces to relax to much needed therapy.

At the moment the club’s Tree of Lights appeal which is approaching £500 at the minute – with the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation’s £250 donation getting things off to a glittering start.

The club have also seen a specially produced new, limited edition, version of Sunshine on Leith by the Proclaimers sell-out in days at the Clubstore.

Fans who wish to show their thanks can also purchase a matchday ticket for NHS workers and key workers via the club’s website.

Leeann Dempser, Chief Executive at Hibernian, said: “We are delighted to hand over this, our first donation, to such a good cause. NHS staff have worked so hard throughout the pandemic to look after not only those suffering from the virus, but others who have needed help through such a difficult time. It has been a gruelling time for many of them, and we are pleased that our donations will be used to show that we care for the carers.”

