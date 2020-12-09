The Scottish Professional Football League is supporting the 2020 Rainbow Laces campaign which, in association with Stonewall, will take place from November 26 – December 13.

Over the last four years, fans’ support has helped generate a huge amount of awareness around LGBT people in sport and 12 million people in Britain saw the Rainbow Laces campaign in November 2019, including a massive 35 per cent of all sport fans.

More importantly, Rainbow Laces has helped foster positive attitudes towards LGBT people in sport and persuaded allies to play their part.

The isolation many are experiencing through the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the importance of ensuring that sport is a safe space for all more than ever.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL Chief Executive, said: “We are proud to once again stand together with Stonewall and other major UK sporting leagues and show our support for the Rainbow Laces campaign.

“Scottish clubs continue their hard work to promote inclusion and diversity across all levels of the game and increase the public’s understanding of LGBT issues. Football is a sport for all, and everyone should feel welcome and safe around football, whether playing , spectating, online or in the stadium.”

Wearing Rainbow Laces – in person or online – is an important way of showing you support LGBT inclusion in sport.

