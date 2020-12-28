Scottish Gas Networks have advised of their project to upgrade the gas network in the Slateford Road/Robertson Avenue area. This project involves them replacing the existing gas mains with new plastic pipe.

This essential work, they say, will ensure the local community receives a continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come. They are working closely with The Scottish Government to make sure we carry out our project in line with all current coronavirus safety guidance.

They will commence work in the Slateford Road/Robertson Avenue, area on Tuesday 5 January 2021 and the work there will last approximately 9 weeks.

During this time it will be necessary to suspend on street parking, but as the project will be carried out on a phased basis not all parking will be affected at once.

To ensure everyone’s safety, and to help carry out these essential works the following roads will be closed throughout this project, a local diversion route will in operation for those affected by the closure of Robertson Avenue.

Hermand Crescent between 9.00am and 4.00pm (emergency vehicles will always have access)

Hermand Street between 9.00am and 4.00pm (emergency vehicles will always have access)

Hermand Terrace between 9.00am and 4.00pm (emergency vehicles will always have access)

Robertson Avenue (southbound only)

Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

A spokesperson for SGN said: “We wish to assure you that work will progress as quickly as possible and we’ll be doing everything we can to limit delays and disruption during our project.”

There is a postcode checker for roadworks in your area here.

Images courtesy of Scottish Gas Networks

