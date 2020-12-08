The Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) and Children’s Classic Concerts (CCC) have announced their 2020 Christmas show will be broadcast for free online to families all over Scotland, and for the first time the production will be available on the STV Player.

Audiences will have more ways than ever to tune-in for ‘The Night Before Christmas’. Kids and grown-ups can watch and sing along as Owen Gunnell makes a mad-dash attempt to organise his Christmas festivities after discovering he slept through the first 12 days of December.

The story follows the CCC presenter as he scrambles to organise his celebrations and even discovers he forgot to write his letter to Santa. With a little bit of help from the RSNO musicians and the RSNO Junior Chorus, Owen endeavours to get sorted on time, and get everyone in the Christmas spirit along the way.

This year the RSNO has partnered with STV to make the full concert available on demand for one-month from 12 December 2020 as well as broadcast across YouTube and Facebook – all for free.

Chief Executive of the RSNO, Alistair Mackie, said: “The RSNO is thrilled to be partnering CCC to produce a Christmas spectacular for all the family. It has been a difficult year for us all and we hope this production will bring a little joy to all the RSNO and CCC audiences that have supported us so strongly in recent months. We will have some classic RSNO Christmas songs in the mix, so anyone who wants to come with us for a socially distanced walk in the air should definitely tune in on the 12th.

“We are excited to be teaming up with the STV Player for the first time to bring this concert into homes across Scotland. There are more ways than ever to watch this completely free digital concert from the RSNO and CCC, and we hope that everyone at home will join us for this fun, family-friendly Christmas show.”

CCC Presenter, Owen Gunnell, said: “We can’t wait for another seasonal showstopper with the RSNO and RSNO Junior Chorus, this time coming to a sofa near you! While there’s nothing like the buzz of a live concert, we’re so pleased to be working together on a film-version to capture that special festive feeling for everyone at home. Huge thanks to our lovely sponsors, La Bonne Auberge, Creative Scotland for their support, and STV for spreading the Christmas cheer. With top tunes, a bit of banter to brighten this dreary Winter and a few surprises, we don’t want you to miss out!”

Richard Williams, Managing Director, Digital at STV, said: “We’re delighted that this festive spectacular is going to be available to STV Player viewers across the UK this Christmas. During a holiday season that’s going to be a little different than normal, it’s more important than ever to have great family TV options to choose from. The Night Before Christmas will bring the magic of the concert hall direct to our viewers’ living rooms – and what’s more, it’s all completely free too.”

Pamela Fraser, Director of Sales & Marketing at La Bonne Auberge said: “La Bonne Auberge are delighted to support the RSNO and CCC and help them continue to bring music to children across Scotland and beyond. ‘The Night Before Christmas’ concert will bring some much-needed Christmas sparkle to families this December.”

‘The Night Before Christmas’ will premiere live on the STV Player and the RSNO and CCC’s Facebook pages and YouTube channels on 12 December 2020 at 2pm. It will be available to watch for 30 days. The concert will be free to view but donations to the RSNO and CCC will be welcome via text and PayPal through RSNO’s website www.rsno.org.uk/ChristmasCCC

The RSNO and CCC thank Creative Scotland, La Bonne Auberge and STV for their support of this year’s Christmas Concert.

