In London’s blue hour before dusk, Liam Gallagher was joined by former Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs to deliver a full-throttle concert.

The sight and sound of low-flying helicopters recalled the 1997 promo “D’You Know What I Mean?” helping to set the tone for this pandemic performance with Liam looking every inch the rock-star in a Russian trooper hat, sunglasses and big coat. With various musicians streaming home performances, Liam Gallagher was never going to sit at home in his stocking feet next to an ash-tray and mug of tea in front of the camera. Both Gallagher and the city of London delivered during this memorable performance brimming with conviction.

Liam has carried on the Oasis tradition of creating a big rock n’ roll event and this was exactly that. Latter-day solo tracks “Halo” and “Shockwave” now sit comfortably beside Oasis classics such as “Hello” “Columbia” and “Fade Away”.

Perhaps the highlight was “Headshrinker” from a time when his former band’s B-side’s could step over their A’s. Is there a better song than “Supersonic” to blast out of the metropolis on a Saturday night? Many a living-room across the globe had been livened up during yet another weekend in lock-down. The nod to the Sex Pistols, who originally set sail for a gig on the Thames during the Queen’s Jubilee year in 1977, was a good fit.















Perhaps the highlight was “Headshrinker” from a time when his former band’s B-side’s could step over their A’s. Is there a better song than “Supersonic” to blast out of the metropolis on a Saturday night? Many a living-room across the globe had been livened up during yet another weekend in lock-down. The nod to the Sex Pistols, who originally set sail for a gig on the Thames during the Queen’s Jubilee year in 1977, was a good fit.

“Once” already feels like a classic, although the natural sing-along was from arm-chairs rather than beer soaked arena floors. An encore of current single All You’re Dreaming Of was a perfect slice of Christmas whimsey. Gallagher remains one of the last great rock stars, his natural presence has been bolstered by a song-writing alchemy that fulfils his potential.

The voice that helped propel Oasis to incredible heights in the mid 90s has now been fully restored. It’s clear that Liam Gallagher will be a key player for years to come on this potent form.

Like this: Like Loading...