The Scottish Government’s national Accelerator programme, CivTech, is looking for innovators, investors, public sector organisations and tech enthusiasts to register for its Demo Week 5.0.

The week will take place from 2 to 4 February 2021 with a new theme featured each day. The themes include ‘our natural environment’, ’empowering communities’ and ‘health and wellbeing’.

There will be speeches, innovative workshops and networking opportunities during what is an opportunity to find innovative solutions to public sector challenges. This follows Accelerator Day One which took place in October when eleven teams were selected to solve technological challenges.

In the last seven weeks, CivTech has worked with the teams and Challenge Sponsors which include Transport Scotland, NHS Scotland, Nature Scot, HITRANS, Connecting Scotland and Forestry and Land Scotland. Each team had an initial £25,000 to take o their challenge. This programme is based on collaborative working and knowledge sharing designed to spark innovation and in a record year there were 132 applicants.

The CivTech Team

The Key Challenges for consideration include:

· The ways in which technology can assist farmers to improve the environment under their stewardship such as a farm payments system based on the quality of the environmental results delivered

· How we can help shape the future of online learning in the wake of Covid-19

· How Scotland can use technology to create a smart and sustainable travel network in remote and rural areas

· How innovation can help NHS Scotland to reduce virus transmission in care settings.

Ben Macpherson, Minister for Public Finance, who attended the Accelerator launch event said: “Following the successful Accelerator Day One event, I am looking forward to seeing how the 11 teams have progressed over the last seven weeks.

“The challenges they are working on will provide ground-breaking responses to some of the most important issues we face as a nation, including how we respond to the climate crisis and build a wellbeing economy.

“I encourage anyone with an interest in tech innovation to sign up to see this year’s teams present their solutions towards addressing these shared challenges.”

Mark Elliott, Programme Director at CivTech, said: “We’re now only 50 days out from Demo Week 5.0 and we know the teams have been working round the clock to ensure their develop solutions that not only work brilliantly, but also capture imaginations across the public sector.

“It’s a very difficult, yet rewarding, process and we’re immensely excited to see how these teams have adapted and grown and what responses they bring to the table for the Challenges at hand.

“We’re proud of our growing international reputation as the pre-eminent public sector focused tech incubation system in the world and that is due in no small part to the quality of solutions put forward by our entrants. What we’re doing is nothing less than innovating the future, putting innovation at the heart of everything the public sector does.

“Please pre-register for Demo Week 5.0 and join us in helping to create great businesses and jobs that will drive prosperity for the nation.”

The headline sponsor of Demo Week 5.0 will be Amazon Web Services (AWS) while Harvey Nash and Sopra Steria will be sponsors of themed days.

https://www.civtechdemoday.com/

The Demo Week will take place online

