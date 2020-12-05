Celtic fans in the capital have been warned not to travel to Parkhead tomorrow to take part in a planned demonstration outside the stadium.

Former Hibs’ manager Neil Lennon has come under increased pressure from fans after a poor run of results and a number of Celtic supporters are demanding his dismissal.

PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News*

Rangers currently sit 11-points clear at the top of the league table although the Hoops have two games in hand and the eventual destination of the trophy remains in their own hands.

The form of Steven Gerrard’s team however is worrying for the fans demanding a tenth title in a row.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Greater Glasgow Division, said: “We are aware of a proposed demonstration outside Celtic Park on Sunday, 6 December, 2020 and would urge people to find alternative ways to protest, such as online, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The Scottish Government regulations are quite clear that these types of protest are prohibited in areas under level four restrictions.

“Officers will continue to police these types of event using the 4Es approach of engaging with those taking part and explaining the restrictions in place to save lives.

“Our response will be measured and appropriate but we will use enforcement where required.”

