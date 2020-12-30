Police are urging members of the public to follow the Scottish Government’s advice, which is to celebrate Hogmanay and the New Year with your own household only, in your own home.

The police approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance, but officers will not hesitate to continue to use our enforcement powers as a last resort.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “We’re asking everyone to continue to do the right thing to stop the spread of this virus and protect public health as its clear that there is an ongoing risk.

“Remember that parties and indoor gatherings of different households are not permitted and we will continue to use our enforcement powers to disperse large groups of people where necessary.

“Please follow the Scottish Government’s advice, which is to celebrate Hogmanay and the New Year with your own household only in your own home.”

