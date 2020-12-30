Following The Scottish Government’s advice that the whole country is in Level Four restrictions since Boxing Day, Edinburgh Leisure had to change its plans.

Most of their staff will be back on furlough from Tuesday 5 January 2021 and their venues closed again.

But the good news is that weather dependent, their golf courses and tennis courts can still be booked and accessed for the time being.

A spokesperson said: “This has an obvious impact on our services, and we will be in contact with customers directly via email to confirm specific details as soon as possible. Please stay safe and be assured our commitment to keeping you active and well remains – continue to visit our website and social pages for the latest information.”

