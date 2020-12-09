Police have recently had reports of webcam blackmail/Sextortion in the Edinburgh area.

Criminals befriend victims online using fake identities, persuade them to perform sexual acts in front of a webcam, often by using attractive women/men to entice the victim to participate.

The webcam videos are recorded, then used by threatening to share them with the victims’ friends & family, unless the victim pays money.

The best way to protect potential victims is to encourage them to be careful about whom you befriend online just as you would offline, especially when considering sharing intimate images.

If this has happened to you and you’re under 18 please talk to an adult that you trust. It may feel like there is no way out, but there are professionals who can help you.

