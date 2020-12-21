Officers made seven arrests as fans gathered near Hampden Park to celebrate Celtic’s Scottish Cup final win over Hearts despite warnings from police and both clubs not to attend.

Three people were charged in connection with Covid-related offences in the vicinity of the ground, two others were arrested in connection with pyrotechnic related offences, whilst a further two people were arrested in connection with pyrotechnic related offences some distance from the stadium”.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2020, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Superintendent Stevie Dolan said: “Despite there being no spectators, a policing plan was in place in case of any issues outwith the stadium.

“Disappointingly, despite the clubs, government and police asking people to do the right thing and stay away, a minority of fans did gather near to Hampden Park ahead of the match and pyrotechnics were used.”

“The chief constable has been very clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to protect the NHS and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance, only using enforcement as a last resort.

“We will continue with that approach, but we will not hesitate to use enforcement action where it is necessary.”

Like this: Like Loading...