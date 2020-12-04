A police investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Leith this morning.

Just after 07.00 emergency services were called to Couper Street following reports that a man had been found injured.

Officers attended but the 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area has been cordoned off to allow for a forensic examination of the immediate area.

The man has not been named at this time and enquiries are said to be continuing.

A statement released by Police Scotland states: “Around 7.10am on Friday, Friday 4 December, 2020 police were called reports of a man found injured in Couper Street in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended but the 52-year-old man was pronounced dead.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full set of circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Like this: Like Loading...