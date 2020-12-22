Police are appealing for information in relation to a man who has been reported missing in Dumfries and Galloway.

Sheikh Tijan Lowe, 26, whose home address is in Edinburgh, was last seen around 4am on Saturday, 19th December 2020 on the A74(M) near to Moffat.

The 26-year-old, also known as TJ, is described as being black, 5ft 11in tall, slim build with curly black hair.

He was last known to be wearing a black jacket.

Chief Inspector Bryan Lee said: “Searches have been ongoing in the area around where he last seen, so far without success.

We urge anyone who believes they may have seen Sheikh, on Saturday morning, or at any time since, to come forward.

We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A74(M) near to Moffat at that time and saw anybody walking on the carriageway. Anyone with available dash cam footage is also asked to get in touch, even if you do not remember seeing anyone.

Please contact 101 with any information, quoting incident 0569 of 19th December 2020.”

Like this: Like Loading...