Hibs’ striker Kevin Nisbet has been named in the SPFL Team of the Week following his outstanding performance in the 4-0 away victory over Hamilton Academical.

With the score 2-0 Nisbet’s perfect through ball to Martin Boyle culminated with a superb goal from Paul McGinn then later he set up Boyle again on the right wing and was on hand to net his cross from close range.

Nisbet has proved to be a bargain buy after joining the club in the summer from Dunfermline for an undisclosed six-figure fee and is constantly being linked with an international call-up ahead of next year’s European Championships.

He missed last night’s victory over Alloa Athletic in the Betfred Cup quarter finals with an injury but is expected to return for Saturday’s game against Dundee United.

Two other Hibs’ players featured in the team, Kevin Dabrowski who is on loan with Dumbarton and had an excellent performance in Dumbarton’s 1-0 win over Cove Rangers, preserving the three points for Jim Duffy’s men and Josh Campbell who is on-loan with Edinburgh City and netted twice as City were able to slow the Queen’s Park juggernaut with a 3-3 draw at Hampden.

Hearts midfielder Andy Irvine was also listed following his performance in the 6-1 victory over Queen of the South at Tynecastle.

The full side as picked by BBC Scotland presenter Craig Fowler who hosts the popular TV programme A View from the Terrace is as follows.

Kevin Dabrowski (Hibs/Dumbarton), Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic), Kerr Waddell (Montrose), Sean McGinty (Greenock Morton), James Tavernier (Rangers), Charlie Telfer (Falkirk), Andy Irving (Hearts), Josh Campbell (Hibs/Edinburgh City), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian), Curtis Main (Aberdeen), Matthew Aitken (Albion Rovers)

Curtis Main was named ‘Star Man’

