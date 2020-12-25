Hibs’ Boxing Day visit to Ibrox will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 12pm.

The game will also be shown on Sky One meaning supporters don’t need a Sky Sports subscription to see the action.

Alternatively fans can watch via pay-per-view on the official Rangers website with a one-off payment. The service is free for season ticket holders.

The match can also be watched online with a NOW TV day pass.

Hibs’ season ticket holders will be able to enjoy audio coverage of the game with commentary duo, Dave Armstrong and Tam McManus, by logging on to Hibs TV – not Hibs Pass.

Hibs TV international subscribers will be able to watch the game as normal.

The team will be on air from 12.15pm.

Hibs are likely to be without first-choice keeper Ofir Marciano, who had to be substituted in Tuesday night’s win over St Mirren however Jack Ross has faith in his replacement Dillon Barnes who contributed to another clean sheet against the Buddies.

Kyle Magennis who was replaced at the break with a tight hamstring is also a doubt.

Striker Christian Doidge is suspended after receiving two yellow cards on Tuesday.

On-loan Jamie Murphy misses the game as Rangers are his parent club whilst Stevie Mallan hasn’t recovered from his injury and Scott Allan is still trying to regain match fitness after a prolonged period on the sidelines.

Rangers are looking to make it 20 Premiership games unbeaten on Saturday when they take on Hibs at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard’s men have won 11 league matches in a row since that draw at Easter Road, and bounced back from their recent shock Betfred Cup defeat against St Mirren with six goals in two games against Motherwell and St Johnstone.

September’s 2-2 draw was the last time Rangers dropped points in the league, with Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous at the centre of the action after being involved in a confrontation with Alfredo Morelos and Gerrad after the final whistlt.

Rangers will be without Ryan Jack who targeted this weekend to return from injury but the match arrived too quickly as it did for long-term absentee Nikola Katic.

After Wednesday’s win over St Johnstone manager Steven Gerrard said that playmaker Ianis Hagi “looked tired” so he could be rested.

Meanwhile George Edmundson and Jordan Jones have completed their seven-game ban for flouting virus regulations and are available for selection whilst Leon Balogun has recovered from a concussion and was fit enough for the bench on Wednesday for the victory over St Johnstone.

Like this: Like Loading...