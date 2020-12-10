Ross County have signed former Hibs’ full-back Jason Naismith, following his release by Peterborough United.

Naismith was a popular defender amongst the Hibs fans having joined the club on-loan as a replacement for the injured David Gray.

He made his debut on 14th September 2019 against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park and played 14-times for the club featuring most memorably in the 2-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle on Boxing Day.

He suffered a bad injury but elected to remain in Scotland at the club’s training centre rather than returning to his parent club and never hid his affection for Hibs.

He signed for Ross County in January 2017, departing 18 months later for Peterborough after making 57 appearances for the Staggies and scoring two goals.

The 26 year old, 6ft 2 defender, Naismith, who will be unable to play for the club until January, will begin training with the Staggies today and will add to Stuart Kettlewell’s defensive options at the Global Energy Stadium.

On the signing Kettlewell said:“Anybody that remembers Jason’s first period here will be well aware of just how big an asset he was for the club and that was merited in his transfer to Peterborough. Jason was an important figurehead here previously and there is no doubt he has the potential to play a big role here again.”

“I hope that our fans are as excited to have Jason back as we, as a club, are. He is certainly a player that can bring a lot to the group in terms of ability but also as a support for the players in and around him which I think you could see during an impressive spell on loan at Hibs last season.”

