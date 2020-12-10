Hibs will face St Mirren at Easter Road at 6pm on Wednesday, December 23 after a joint request by both clubs to change the start time from its previous 7:45pm slot.
The home fixture against Ross County on Wednesday, December 30 has also been moved to a 6pm kick-off.
These matches form part of a hectic festive schedule for Jack Ross’s men starting with the visit of Dundee United on December 19th.
Hibs also travel to Ibrox for a top of the table clash with runaway league leaders Rangers having been one of only two teams to deny Steve Gerrard’s side a league victory this season.
Their festive period ends with another home match against Livingston on Saturday, January 2.