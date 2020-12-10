Hibs will face St Mirren at Easter Road at 6pm on Wednesday, December 23 after a joint request by both clubs to change the start time from its previous 7:45pm slot.

The home fixture against Ross County on Wednesday, December 30 has also been moved to a 6pm kick-off.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St Mirren. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 01/02/2020. Pic shows: HibsÕ defender, Paul Hanlon, and St Mirren striker, Jonathan Obika, tussle for the ball during the 1st half as Hibs play host to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

These matches form part of a hectic festive schedule for Jack Ross’s men starting with the visit of Dundee United on December 19th.

Hibs also travel to Ibrox for a top of the table clash with runaway league leaders Rangers having been one of only two teams to deny Steve Gerrard’s side a league victory this season.

Their festive period ends with another home match against Livingston on Saturday, January 2.

