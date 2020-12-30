Caught on camera for the first time peeking out of its mother’s pouch is an adorable six-month old koala joey at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo.

Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity captured a glimpse of the very tiny joey who was born on 26 June to first time mum Kalari and dad Tanami.

It will be a while before visitors will be able to spot the youngster, who will take a few months to grow big enough to move from the pouch onto Kalari’s back.

Image courtesy of The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

