Even the most anti-Christmas among you might be missing the bright lights in the city centre and the odd mulled wine with friends by now.

Edinburgh’s Christmas has created an online market rather than in Princes Street Gardens and there are loads of ideas there to help you shop local this Christmas.

Over 200 businesses have registered in the online marketplace which you can access without leaving home. There are artisan producers, local shops, bakers, gift companies, hotels and restaurants all lined up for you to have a look at.

So instead of jostling with over 943,000 visitors who went to the Christmas markets in 2019, you can enjoy the shopping experience from the comfort of your own fireside. And when you take a look, you will see that the breadth of businesses in the market is much wider than usual and more locally based. Now you can look at supporting Edinburgh based businesses which might not have had the opportunity of taking a stall at the Christmas market. The digital directory shines a spotlight on capital businesses of all kinds.

Here are just a few to whet your appetite:

Awsm Street – Christmas jumpers for those January work parties! Or simply settle for the original skateboarding unicorn Jenni Fuchs has set up a family business based on colourful T-shirts for children and adults. The unisex clothing will brighten up your wardrobe, and all materials used are ethically sourced and printed with eco and vegan friendly inks. All orders are printed on demand. All orders delivered with free downloadable colouring sheets based on the designs.

The Garden Bistro – perfect if you live locally and fancy a festive lunch in Saughton Park, or for a gift voucher for friends or family they can use next year. Saughton Park hosted the Scottish National Exhibition in 1908. Following a century of the green area entertaining Edinburgh’s residents, almost £8 million was spent on significant upgrading including the lovely building where Chris Davidson and his team are working hard to provide everything from coffee to festive meals. There is outdoor seating and tables inside.

Old Man Grey – Graham’s art, whether it is a picture of his dog cheeky Pip, or one of your own furry tribe, is the perfect personalised present His range also includes notebooks, cards, mugs and wrapping paper. Clark is a published book illustrator for the Haggis MacDougall series and Bee and Bear commissions of your very own furry friend are also available. There is also a 2021 Calendar featuring dogs, cats, a rabbit and a turtle printed on premium silk paper. Any dachshund owners might like the mini dachshund wrapping paper. It is just gorgeous.

Cask Smugglers – You can enjoy the amazing cocktails at home or try out their gorgeous gin – both are great gifts or gift one of their festive hampers. Inspired by the prohibition era, Cask Smugglers located on Princes Street is a new(ish) addition to the capital’s cocktail scene. Diversifying into cocktail deliveries and takeaways whilst venues across the capital remain shut. Their Luxury Festive Hampers, highlight some of the lesser known Scottish suppliers with top notch produce. They have also recently launched their own Smugglers Gin, created in partnership with Old Curiosity Distillery and Secret Herb Garden.

House of Gods – HOG does decadence like no other hotel. Even if you can’t stay there right now, you can try out their Xmas hampers and dream of Orient Express type luxury.

If you opt for the Treat Me Like I’m Famous option then the gift is delivered in a ribbon wrapped gold embossed luxury hamper. When you get to the bottom of the hamper (past the gorgeous candles and diffusers) there is an envelope inviting you to a night in the hotel. When you get to your room, you can press the Prosecco button or enjoy cocktails in Liliths Round cocktail bar. They will deliver a midnight feast to your room and fill it with rose petals and balloons before you arrive. And just before you leave you might like to have the breakfast hamper delivered.

