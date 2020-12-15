Hibs are looking to recruit an experienced, committed, knowledgeable and highly motivated individual to undertake the role of Hibernian Youth Coach within the Hibernian Academy.

This position is fundamental to the vision of the football club. The successful candidate will have a proven record of working successfully within performance sport and particularly in a Youth Development environment.

Based at the Hibernian Training Centre and reporting in the first instance to the Assistant Coach, Emerging Talent you will primarily be responsible for delivering technical and tactical coaching sessions and overseeing matches to players in the Hibernian Academy, primarily from the age of 10 to 12.

The club have created a football structure and strategy that is performance-driven and encourages all players and staff to maximise their ability and potential.

Improving performance on an individual and collective level is at the very core of everything we do. Our Performance Department is committed to the provision of an integrated, structured and pro-active approach to improving individual and team performance.

Click here to read the Job Description.

Applications close on Friday 27 December, with a start date of Wednesday 6 January for the successful candidate.

Please direct all applications to Finlay Stark via fstark@hibernianfc.co.uk.

Like this: Like Loading...