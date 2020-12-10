The City of Edinburgh Council has a full council meeting today at which all 63 councillors are expected to attend.

The meeting is being held on the platform of Microsoft Teams and can be viewed online here both live and as an archive.

In the usual case any deputations wishing to have their say would do so in person. At present no deputations can do this and have to commit anything they wish to say in writing. The council then consider items on the agenda in relation to the deputations made. So the first item on the agenda is 9.6 a motion by Cllr Joanna Mowat on Supporting our City Centre. This is supported by the Edinburgh Cab Branch of Unite the union, Keith Falconer, an Edinburgh resident who is a disability advocate and Whizz Kids a UK charity supporting disabled young people.

This is all the deputations for this morning’s council meeting which the councillors are deemed to have taken into consideration when making their decisions:

