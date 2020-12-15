Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run crash which happened around 7.50pm on Saturday night.

A cyclist was travelling northwards on London Road from Blenheim Place and entered the roundabout with Leith Walk, when a silver vehicle joined the roundabout eastwards after being driven from Antigua Street.

Police stock image. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

A collision occurred, causing the 25-year-old male cyclist to fall to the ground. He did not required medical treatment.

The driver of the silver coloured vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued eastwards from the roundabout onto Elm Row.

Constable Andy Crothers, of the Road Policing Unit based at Fettes, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who was in the area around that time and may have dash cam footage to come forward.

“We’re also looking to speak to the driver who left the scene, so we’re appealing for them to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3528 of 12 December 2020.

