Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of their efforts to trace a 38 year-old woman reported missing in Edinburgh.

It is thought that she may currently be in Edinburgh or have travelled to the Belfast area of Northern Ireland.

Tara O’Donnell was last seen in the Haymarket area of Edinburgh around 12.15 pm on 2nd December 2020 and there are concerns for her welfare.

Tara is described as about 5 foot 3 inches, curly red/auburn hair, average build, wearing a waist length yellow rain coat.

Anyone who may have seen Tara since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1698 of 03/12/2020.

