Staff of King’s Theatre celebrate the anniversary of its opening on 8 December 1906.

The King’s Theatre Edinburgh opened for the first time on 8 December 1906 with a performance of Cinderella, and today members of the staff gathered while observing social distancing to celebrate its 114th Anniversary in the empty auditorium and to carry wonderful memories and hope into the theatre’s 115th year.

2020 has been a hard year for all theatres around the country and the King’s has been no different having shut its doors in March with the Allan Stewart show. But as 2021 comes into view the staff continue to work on plans for reopening both the King’s and Festival theatres next spring and there is a renewed sense of optimism as they nurture its continuing light.

On this day annually the auditorium would be packed with families enjoying the pantomime, and the staff would be having just as much fun welcoming them and preparing to lift the curtain once the final technical and wardrobe adjustments had been made. Today each member of staff, some who have worked every Christmas pantomime season for the last 25 years, shared their panto memories.

A Crowdfunder this summer jas attracted a huge outpouring of support for Capital Theatres’ Festival Theatre and King’s Theatre. There is still a long way to go to ensure that the King’s is saved for the long-term but the team will put everything into ensuring the lights remain on for years to come.

Two staff at the front: Jimmy Beacham, Head of Ticketing and Revenue and Megan McCutcheon, Marketing Account Manager





Pictured: Graham Simpson, Front Of House Usher

Pictured: Sulie Wood, Technician

Pictured: Linda Hogg, Front of House Manager for Capital Theatres All of these fabulous photos by Greg Macvean

Graham Simpson, Front Of House Usher said: “The Festival is my favourite time of year with people coming from all around the world. It is the people for me that make the theatre, and hearing their stories and their excitement about what is coming.”

Sulie Wood, Technician said: “I have worked six panto seasons. My Favourite Memory: It’s great fun. Excellent camaraderie on stage. We all miss it because of the family feel you get when you are working panto.”

Linda Hogg, Front of House Manager for Capital Theatres has worked at Capital Theatres for 26 years including 25 panto seasons. Her favourite Memory: “My favourite moment every year is the pantette. We do 82 panto shows each year, and every year one of the staff writes a pantette, which is a spoof panto. After the show one night we’ll have a drink in the bar and head down to the auditorium for the pantette, and it feels like a community. And that for me and most of the staff is their favourite night. Everyone is celebrating together. That is my favourite memory.”

Like this: Like Loading...