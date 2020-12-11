An Edinburgh care home has scrubbed up to allow staff to join “Christmas jumper day” celebrations thanks to an inhouse decontamination laundry service.

Staff at Cramond Residence join thousands across the world putting their Christmas jumper on to help raise awareness and funds for Save the Children annual celebration on Friday after the home agreed to stringently clean festive jumpers brought in from home.

The home will also host a ‘Jumper day tea party’ where refreshments will be served and a competition for the best staff and resident jumper will take place.

Alexs, Head Housekeeper at Cramond Residence, said: “We have been doing everything possible to reduce the risk of contamination to residents, staff and visitors – and events like Christmas jumper day make no exception.

“Staff wanted to join the residents in spreading cheer and having a bit of festive fun after what has been a challenging year for many and Cramond Residence, in particular the laundry team, have pulled out all the stops and put in a lot of effort to make it happen.”

The home made a substantial investment into a state-of-the-art uniform cleaning service where each employee receives three sets of work clothes, which get professionally washed after each shift, along with a pair of Sketchers trainers kept and cleaned on the premises. This means staff never wear their uniforms or work shoes outside of their workplace.

The care home was purpose-built with infection control as a top priority and bosses worked with architects at every stage to include the most up-to-date best practice.

Alexs added: “The jumpers that staff will be wearing have been washed and stored in the building in advance to ensure we can have fun in the knowledge our sophisticated anti-infection measures aren’t compromised.

“We are looking forward to continuing to celebrate the first of many Christmas activities.”

The city care home has been transformed into a winter wonderland with the month’s activities, ranging from Cramond Christmas Market to gingerbread house decorating and will culminate with a Christmas Party.

