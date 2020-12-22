Pensioners at a city centre care home have been treated to a month-long calendar of festive activities, culminating with a Christmas party to raise spirits and spread joy.

Staff at Cramond Residence, situated to the North of Edinburgh, encouraged residents to get involved with every aspect

of the Christmas party preparations, including helping to set up and decorate the cinema room where the event was hosted.

Over 15 residents attended the Christmas Party with residents’ family and friends encouraged to join in the festive celebrations virtually.

Caroline Fraser, Lifestyle Coordinator at Cramond Residence, said: “Everyone at the home always gets excited in the run up to Christmas and our party was the perfect event for residents and staff to get together to celebrate and have fun.

“The festive season is a really important time and although it won’t be the same as other years, we still wanted to make sure it’s a special occasion and one we can all enjoy.

“Residents have expressed how much they have loved the festive activities, from putting the final touches to our Christmas tree – which stands proudly in the main entrance – to our Cramond Christmas Market.”

There were multiple stalls across the residence for the Cramond Christmas Market to recreate the warm special feeling of the Edinburgh market, that residents would normally visit. There was a buffet stall of festive foods and three separate activity stalls

for bubble, jewellery and centrepiece making.

Caroline added: “All of the Christmas activities have gone down a treat with residents, many of whom have expressed their delight for the month long planner of events.

“We hope that by next Christmas we will be able to invite friends and family back into the home to enjoy the festive celebrations with us but, in the meantime, we will continue to facilitate celebrations virtually.”

The party featured festive food, drinks, music and games – with a special guest appearance from Santa for each resident to receive a gift.

The care home is made up of nine small bubble group living facilities with up to eight bedrooms, a private lounge, dining and snug facilities. When necessary, residents can be cared for in small groups using the self-contained facilities.

