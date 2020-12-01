Pensioners at an Edinburgh care home are proudly flying the Saltire flag as a week of dedicated activity culminated in a glamorous St Andrew’s Day Ceilidh Ball.

Thanks to the hard work and creativity of its lifestyle and kitchen team, Edinburgh’s Cramond Residence has enabled a bumper week of patriotic activities in the lead up to the celebration of Scotland’s patron saint.

This has included heather and tartan brooch making, bunting making, an interactive history presentation, Gaelic lessons and a ceilidh dancing tutorial and practice – all helping its community enjoy the ball while keeping stimulated, engaged and active.

The ball will feature a traditional haggis neeps and tatties lunch with ingredients from local suppliers, along with a dram of whisky – and a virtual ceilidh performance.

Lisa Sohn, Lead Lifestyle Co-ordinator at Cramond Residence, said: “In these times it is lovely to see our home pull together and really revel in the spirit of St Andrew’s Day.

“It’s been very educational too – and the residents feel great pride in their roots, the historic Scottish language, traditional dances – and of course the food and drink.

“The whole team are looking forward to the ball – a big celebration is something all of our residents deserve.”

Activities are resident-led and aim to make life as fun and fulfilling as possible. The Lifestyle Team are continually looking for new exciting and engaging activities to implement into each month’s carefully-planned programme.

The home recently arranged a Grand Tour of Scotland thanks to a tie-up with the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA), bringing virtual tours of many of Scotland’s best attractions, including the National Galleries of Scotland, Rosslyn Chapel and the Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum to the home over the coming weeks.

