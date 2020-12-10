Cllr Sue Webber who represents the Pentland Hills Ward has asked that the city recognises the achievement of Peter Sawkins who recently won the Great British Bake Off.

She explained to councillors that the ‘iconic British programme’ has brought ‘much levity’ to lockdown on Tuesday evenings, and that it was important to mark Peter’s win.

The motion she lodged also asked for the council to invite the winner and his family to a reception at the City Chambers when these resume.

Peter is an accountancy student at University of Edinburgh and former pupil and Head Boy of Currie Community High School, and he is the first Scottish winner and the youngest ever person to win. He appears to have been celebrating with his flat mates with a rehearsal for the family Christmas meal.

After the final Peter said: “I would like to say thank you my family, my flatmates the other Bakers and everyone in the production team and the hotel staff. I loved being there as it was a place full of positive energy, and fun. The people made it such a wonderful place to be.

“I have a very appreciative group of flatmates, me and one other flatmate make fresh bread every other day. Sometimes we share meals, and there are some good cooks in the house, so it’s a good place to live. I want to finish my degree and I will continue to bake. That’s another two years, my studies are top priority.”

Former Lord Provost Cllr Donald Wilson added to this request by asking that the Lord Provost, Frank Ross, agrees to bestow the honorary title of Burgess of the city in recognition not only of Peter’s contribution to the Baking trade, but also to the wellbeing and reputation of the city.

This title is a Freedom of the City as related to the Incorporated Trades and Merchants. This also allows Peter receives honorary membership of the Incorporation of Baxters (Bakers) of the City of Edinburgh.

All of these acknowledgments will be made by the Lord Provost and the council at a later date.

Photo courtesy of Great British Bake Off Channel 4

Cllr Graeme Bruce resorted to a rhyme:

“Peter from Edinburgh put his name in the hat for the Great British Bake Off that he took to his heart

Baking with precision, his timing was impeccable making sure his cakes were tastefully edible

To the final he went to set the competition alight with a Cranachan Custard Slice that was a decadent delight

With a raspberry on top and rough puff pastry a balance was there with a dash of whisky

For the technical challenge the walnut whirl – we’ll soon have one in Edinburgh at the top of a hill.

But back to the chocolate coffee infused ganache It was silky it was smooth and certainly no stramash

A colossal dessert tower was the last challenge to take on he went with his bonkers bake off bubble cake

The Victoria Sandwich had the judges in rapture It couldn’t be long before the title was his to capture

And so he was crowned British Bake Off champion this year the youngest ever winner for everyone to hear

The first Scot to win the competition as well let that inspire everyone to know they too can excel”

